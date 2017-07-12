Democrats sweep 2 special elections

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on the special elections and Republican primary for state senate and state representative in Oklahoma (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Democrats have swept two special elections in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas for state representative and senator after the resignation of Republican lawmakers.

In House District 75, which includes portions of east Tulsa and north Broken Arrow, unofficial results show voters picked Democrat Karen Gaddis over Republican Tressa Nunley. Both were vying to replace former Republican state Rep. Dan Kirby, who resigned this year after two former legislative assistants accused him of sexual harassment.

In Senate District 44 in south Oklahoma City, voters selected Democrat Michael Brooks over Republican Joe Griffin. He'll replace ex-state Sen. Ralph Shortey, who faces three felony counts alleging he solicited a 17-year-old boy for sex.

And in a special Republican primary for Norman's House District 46, Republican voters picked Darin Chambers over Charlie Samples and Jimmy Shannon to oppose Democrat Jacob Rosencrants on Sept. 12.

7:15 p.m.

Polls have opened in Oklahoma as voters decide three special elections in state House and Senate races to replace three Republican lawmakers who resigned.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for races in Norman, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Special general elections are for House District 75 in Tulsa, where former Rep. Dan Kirby resigned after being accused of sexual harassment by former legislative assistants, and in Senate District 44 in much of south Oklahoma City and portions of Mustang and Yukon to replace ex-Sen. Ralph Shortey, who faces child prostitution charges.

In Norman's House District 46, a special primary is being held for three Republicans seeking to replace former Rep. Scott Martin, who resigned to become president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce.

