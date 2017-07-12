2 people struck, killed while changing tire on Oklahoma road

DAVIS, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say two people were struck and killed while changing a vehicle's tire along an interstate in southern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the deadly collision happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35 near Davis, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City. According to a preliminary report, the car with a flat tire was parked on the shoulder of the northbound I-35 lanes, partially blocking the inside lane of traffic.

The highway patrol says a 17-year-old boy from Killeen, Texas, was struck and killed by an oncoming SUV, as was 47-year-old Shane Miller of Hutchinson, Kansas. Both were changing the car's flat tire when they were hit.

The driver of the SUV suffered an arm injury and was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

