Doctor accused in deaths of at least 7 in Oklahoma, Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a Texas doctor wrote unnecessary prescriptions for powerful drugs that contributed to the overdose deaths of at least seven people over a four-year period.

Fifty-six-year-old Howard Gregg Diamond was arrested Monday on charges that include conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Prosecutors contend that Diamond began issuing prescriptions in 2010 that had no legitimate medical purpose. The prescriptions were for drugs such as hydrocodone and morphine.

Authorities say the overdose deaths occurred in Abilene, Texas; McKinney, Texas; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Yukon, Oklahoma; and elsewhere.

Diamond, based in Sherman, Texas, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Dallas, is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

He could not be immediately reached by phone or email Wednesday for comment.

