OU's Baker Mayfield named Big 12 preseason top players

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Oklahoma senior quarterback Baker Mayfield and Kansas junior defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. have been named the preseason Big 12 players of the year.

The Big 12 preseason honors released Wednesday were selected by media who cover the 10-team league.

Mayfield was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season, when he completed 71 percent of his passes for 3,965 yards with 40 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The former Texas Tech walk-on has led the Sooners to the last two Big 12 titles and finished with a Sugar Bowl victory over Auburn.

Armstrong last season had 10 sacks and led the Big 12 with 20 tackles for loss. He also forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles.

Former Florida quarterback Will Grier, who will make his West Virginia debut as a junior this season, was picked as the Big 12's top newcomer.

