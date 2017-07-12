MedWatch- Teens get hands-on medical experience during the Volunteen program

Another drowning victim has been reported at Lake Texoma. A body was recovered Wednesday morning. The drowning was reported around 5:00 p.m. yesterday. A witness reported seeing a swimmer out near the Little Mineral Arm across from Lighthouse Marina that went under the water and never resurfaced.
A couple was arrested in Logan County after coercing an 11-year-old boy to smoke meth. According to investigators, Michael Crick, 21, and Kirsten Burrows, 18, took Burrow’s stepbrother to a home somewhere in Guthrie and gave the boy a glass pipe containing meth, then "held a lighter to the pipe and instructed the minor child to smoke it." The boy’s parents reported the alleged crime, and the two were arrested the next day.
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.
Announced as the nominee in a curt, early morning tweet by Trump, and without the pageantry of a Rose Garden ceremony, the hearing will offer the first public, close-up look at Christopher Wray's background.
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.
