3 charged after reportedly beating OK man to death with a rake - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

3 charged after reportedly beating OK man to death with a rake

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)-  We're hearing from a family close to a man who was reportedly beaten to death with a rake in Cherokee County. Three people are behind bars now for the deadly confrontation.

The father of the dead man's girlfriend says his daughter told him her boyfriend had been abusing her, and one of the three suspects decided he would put a stop to it.
The two fought outside a home, where the suspect grabbed a rake and hit the man. Minutes later, the two stopped fighting, and the victim collapsed and died.

"No, no he didn't deserve to die… I wish I could turn back time but I can't. What happened, happened,” said an acquaintance of the victim.

Authorities in Cherokee County say they have previously dealt with the victim.

Two women were also arrested relating to the death. They were both at the home at the time of the fight. All three suspects have been charged with murder.

  • Drowning victim recovered from Lake Texoma

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:55:27 GMT

    Another drowning victim has been reported at Lake Texoma. A body was recovered Wednesday morning. The drowning was reported around 5:00 p.m. yesterday. A witness reported seeing a swimmer out near the Little Mineral Arm across from Lighthouse Marina that went under the water and never resurfaced.

  • Sister and her boyfriend allegedly coerce 11-Year-Old into smoking meth

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:54:31 GMT
    A couple was arrested in Logan County after coercing an 11-year-old boy to smoke meth. According to investigators, Michael Crick, 21, and Kirsten Burrows, 18, took Burrow’s stepbrother to a home somewhere in Guthrie and gave the boy a glass pipe containing meth, then "held a lighter to the pipe and instructed the minor child to smoke it." The boy’s parents reported the alleged crime, and the two were arrested the next day. 

  • Trump says he'll be 'angry' if Senate health care bill flops

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:10 AM EDT2017-07-12 07:10:36 GMT
    In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.

