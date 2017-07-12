3 charged after reportedly beating OK man to death with a rake

CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- We're hearing from a family close to a man who was reportedly beaten to death with a rake in Cherokee County. Three people are behind bars now for the deadly confrontation.

The father of the dead man's girlfriend says his daughter told him her boyfriend had been abusing her, and one of the three suspects decided he would put a stop to it.

The two fought outside a home, where the suspect grabbed a rake and hit the man. Minutes later, the two stopped fighting, and the victim collapsed and died.

"No, no he didn't deserve to die… I wish I could turn back time but I can't. What happened, happened,” said an acquaintance of the victim.



Authorities in Cherokee County say they have previously dealt with the victim.

Two women were also arrested relating to the death. They were both at the home at the time of the fight. All three suspects have been charged with murder.

