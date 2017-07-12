7 Oklahoma City officers to go on leave after fatal shooting - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

7 Oklahoma City officers to go on leave after fatal shooting

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City police say seven officers will be placed on paid leave after the fatal shooting of a man who reportedly opened fire on the officers.

Officer Megan Morgan says the man died after being shot by police at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday inside a home in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police Capt. Bo Mathews told reporters at the scene that the seven officers will be placed on paid leave. None of the officers were hurt.

Police say the officers were attempting to arrest the man on a felony assault warrant and were allowed into the home by the owner. But authorities say the man opened fire and the officers returned fire.

Morgan says the shooting is under investigation and no further information will be released until Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Drowning victim recovered from Lake Texoma

    Drowning victim recovered from Lake Texoma

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:55:27 GMT

    Another drowning victim has been reported at Lake Texoma. A body was recovered Wednesday morning. The drowning was reported around 5:00 p.m. yesterday. A witness reported seeing a swimmer out near the Little Mineral Arm across from Lighthouse Marina that went under the water and never resurfaced.

    Another drowning victim has been reported at Lake Texoma. A body was recovered Wednesday morning. The drowning was reported around 5:00 p.m. yesterday. A witness reported seeing a swimmer out near the Little Mineral Arm across from Lighthouse Marina that went under the water and never resurfaced.

  • Sister and her boyfriend allegedly coerce 11-Year-Old into smoking meth

    Sister and her boyfriend allegedly coerce 11-Year-Old into smoking meth

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:54:31 GMT
    (Source KWTV)(Source KWTV)

    A couple was arrested in Logan County after coercing an 11-year-old boy to smoke meth. According to investigators, Michael Crick, 21, and Kirsten Burrows, 18, took Burrow’s stepbrother to a home somewhere in Guthrie and gave the boy a glass pipe containing meth, then "held a lighter to the pipe and instructed the minor child to smoke it." The boy’s parents reported the alleged crime, and the two were arrested the next day. 

    A couple was arrested in Logan County after coercing an 11-year-old boy to smoke meth. According to investigators, Michael Crick, 21, and Kirsten Burrows, 18, took Burrow’s stepbrother to a home somewhere in Guthrie and gave the boy a glass pipe containing meth, then "held a lighter to the pipe and instructed the minor child to smoke it." The boy’s parents reported the alleged crime, and the two were arrested the next day. 

  • Trump says he'll be 'angry' if Senate health care bill flops

    Trump says he'll be 'angry' if Senate health care bill flops

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:10 AM EDT2017-07-12 07:10:36 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:53:09 GMT

    In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.

    In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.

    •   
Powered by Frankly