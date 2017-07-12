New sentencing trial set for Chauncey Luna

A new jury sentencing trial has been set for convicted murderer Chauncey Luna.

The new trial is now scheduled for January in Stephens County.

The new trial is required after Luna’s original sentence of life without parole was overturned upon appeal by his attorneys due to his age at the time of the murder. Luna was 16 when the 2013 murder of Australian native Chris Lane occurred as Lane was jogging down a Duncan street.

Luna’s original jury convicted him of First Degree Murder in 2015 and recommended life without parole. The judge in the case followed the jury’s recommendation.

The Oklahoma Appeals Court laid out a new set of guidelines and instructions the new jury will have to follow during the January trial.

