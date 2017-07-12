Duncan’s Douglass East Side Senior Center hosts Craft and Bake S - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Duncan’s Douglass East Side Senior Center hosts Craft and Bake Sale July 14th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The Douglass East Side Senior Center in Duncan will be hosting their second Craft and Bake Sale this weekend.

The bake and craft sale will be this Friday at Senior Center from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Paintings, ceramics, and a ton of handmade crafts will be available for purchase.

Back in March, they Senior Center hosted their first event and was able to raise more than $400. This time they say that they hope to raise upwards of $500.

Shirley King says this money is needed to keep the place afloat.

“We are having this fundraiser because of budget cuts. We weren't able to receive funding that we have been receiving in the past and so were trying to make up the difference so we can continue our activities.”

The Senior Center is a place where seniors can socialize, relax, and remain active while learning new skills.

Without the necessary funding, the Senior Center will be forced to cut back on essential programs that Duncan's elderly have come to depend on.

If you have any questions or would like to make a monetary donation, call the center at 580-255-9579. All proceeds will go towards the Senior Center's operational costs.

