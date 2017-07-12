Lawton’s Dr. Legako named to Oklahoma State Board of Health - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton’s Dr. Legako named to Oklahoma State Board of Health

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Dr. Edward Legako has been appointed as a board member to the Oklahoma State Board of Health by Governor Mary Fallin. 

Dr. Legako will represent Blaine, Kingfisher, Canadian, Caddo, Grady, Comanche, Jefferson, Stephens and Cotton counties. 

A graduate of the University of Oklahoma Medical School, Dr. Legako specializes in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine. He serves on the Board of the Oklahoma Chapter of the Academy of Pediatrics as a past president and co-chair of a committee.He has also served as president of the Comanche County Medical Association and President of Medical Staff at Comanche Memorial Hospital. Dr. Legako currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Comanche Memorial Hospital in Lawton and president of the Lawton Farmers Market.

Dr. Legako will serve the remaining two years for former board member Dr. Ronald Woodson. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation in 2018.

Information provided by the Oklahoma State Board of Health.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Drowning victim recovered from Lake Texoma

    Drowning victim recovered from Lake Texoma

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:55:27 GMT

    Another drowning victim has been reported at Lake Texoma. A body was recovered Wednesday morning. The drowning was reported around 5:00 p.m. yesterday. A witness reported seeing a swimmer out near the Little Mineral Arm across from Lighthouse Marina that went under the water and never resurfaced.

    Another drowning victim has been reported at Lake Texoma. A body was recovered Wednesday morning. The drowning was reported around 5:00 p.m. yesterday. A witness reported seeing a swimmer out near the Little Mineral Arm across from Lighthouse Marina that went under the water and never resurfaced.

  • Sister and her boyfriend allegedly coerce 11-Year-Old into smoking meth

    Sister and her boyfriend allegedly coerce 11-Year-Old into smoking meth

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:54 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:54:31 GMT
    (Source KWTV)(Source KWTV)

    A couple was arrested in Logan County after coercing an 11-year-old boy to smoke meth. According to investigators, Michael Crick, 21, and Kirsten Burrows, 18, took Burrow’s stepbrother to a home somewhere in Guthrie and gave the boy a glass pipe containing meth, then "held a lighter to the pipe and instructed the minor child to smoke it." The boy’s parents reported the alleged crime, and the two were arrested the next day. 

    A couple was arrested in Logan County after coercing an 11-year-old boy to smoke meth. According to investigators, Michael Crick, 21, and Kirsten Burrows, 18, took Burrow’s stepbrother to a home somewhere in Guthrie and gave the boy a glass pipe containing meth, then "held a lighter to the pipe and instructed the minor child to smoke it." The boy’s parents reported the alleged crime, and the two were arrested the next day. 

  • Trump says he'll be 'angry' if Senate health care bill flops

    Trump says he'll be 'angry' if Senate health care bill flops

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:10 AM EDT2017-07-12 07:10:36 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-12 20:53:09 GMT

    In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.

    In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.

    •   
Powered by Frankly