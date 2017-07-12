Lawton’s Dr. Legako named to Oklahoma State Board of Health

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Dr. Edward Legako has been appointed as a board member to the Oklahoma State Board of Health by Governor Mary Fallin.

Dr. Legako will represent Blaine, Kingfisher, Canadian, Caddo, Grady, Comanche, Jefferson, Stephens and Cotton counties.

A graduate of the University of Oklahoma Medical School, Dr. Legako specializes in Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine. He serves on the Board of the Oklahoma Chapter of the Academy of Pediatrics as a past president and co-chair of a committee.He has also served as president of the Comanche County Medical Association and President of Medical Staff at Comanche Memorial Hospital. Dr. Legako currently serves on the Board of Trustees of Comanche Memorial Hospital in Lawton and president of the Lawton Farmers Market.

Dr. Legako will serve the remaining two years for former board member Dr. Ronald Woodson. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation in 2018.

Information provided by the Oklahoma State Board of Health.