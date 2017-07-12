Sister and her boyfriend allegedly coerce 11-Year-Old into smoking meth

A diner at a California Denny’s showed her gratitude for two dozen firefighters battling California wildfires by paying for their meal.
Announced as the nominee in a curt, early morning tweet by Trump, and without the pageantry of a Rose Garden ceremony, the hearing will offer the first public, close-up look at Christopher Wray's background.
Disclosing a series of emails, President Donald Trump's eldest son revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.
While some of us can beat the summer heat with central air, others are forced to rely on fans to help keep cool. One non-profit organization in Duncan is asking for your help supplying families with fans. Delta Community Action Foundation in Duncan needs your help.
