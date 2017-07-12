Sister and her boyfriend allegedly coerce 11-Year-Old into smoki - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Sister and her boyfriend allegedly coerce 11-Year-Old into smoking meth

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KWTV) (Source KWTV)

LOGAN COUNTY, OK (KWTV)- A couple was arrested in Logan County after coercing an 11-year-old boy to smoke meth.

According to investigators, Michael Crick, 21, and Kirsten Burrows, 18, took Burrow’s stepbrother to a home somewhere in Guthrie and gave the boy a glass pipe containing meth, then "held a lighter to the pipe and instructed the minor child to smoke it."

The boy’s parents reported the alleged crime, and the two were arrested the next day. The boy was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

Court filings show investigators found marijuana, a scale, pipes and a notebook with "handwritten instructions for 'cooking' methamphetamine." 

Both Crick and Burrows face drug and child neglect complaints.

Information provided by KWTV. 

