Drowning victim recovered from Lake Texoma

Drowning victim recovered from Lake Texoma

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
POTTSBORO, TX (KXII)- Another drowning victim has been reported at Lake Texoma. A body was recovered Wednesday morning.

The drowning was reported around 5:00 p.m. yesterday. A witness reported seeing a swimmer out near the Little Mineral Arm across from Lighthouse Marina that went under the water and never resurfaced.

Information provided by KXII.

