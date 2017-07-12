Man sentenced in Geronimo infant’s hot car death - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man sentenced in Geronimo infant’s hot car death

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer


GERONIMO, OK (KSWO)- The father of the baby who died inside a hot car in Geronimo last year has been sentenced.

Four-month-old Mame Neta Attocknie was found dead inside Billy Allen's truck at the Geronimo Dollar General last September. Allen later admitted he forgot to drop the child off at daycare after getting home from working the night shift.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter yesterday. He was given a 2-year deferred sentence and a $500 fee. Allen will also not be allowed to be a foster parent anymore.

