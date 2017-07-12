Stolen pickup from Temple recovered

COTTON CO., OK (KSWO) - The City of Temple has their pickup back after it was stolen in June.

Cotton County’s Sheriff Kent Simpson said the pickup was recovered on Monday about 100 miles away in Cleveland County.

He said officers in Cleveland County stopped the pickup which was pulling a stolen trailer.

The pickup suffered some damage to the bed, fender and door. The identifying stickers were also taken off as well as the light bar.

The City Manager for Temple said they're thankful to get the truck back, happy that the damage wasn't worse.

Sheriff Simpson said that since Temple works under a minimum budget, it would have been difficult for them to replace the pickup.

“There is no way they could purchase a new vehicle, so it would be really hard to find a pickup to replace that,” Simpson said. “It would be an economical struggle to the city to have to replace that stuff.

Although they recovered the pickup, Simpson said they are still searching for three generators and tools, all worth about 20 thousand dollars.

The items were stolen from Temple's Public Works, City Hall and the Old Temple Fire Department, which are all at the same location.

He said the pickup had a generator in it, so they might have found one of them, but they haven't been able to confirm if it's theirs.

He added that they have a person of interest in the case, but declined to identify them.

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact the Cotton County Sheriff's Office.

