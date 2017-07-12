Afternoon crash slows traffic - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Afternoon crash slows traffic

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Traffic was slowed on I-44 just north of Gore Boulevard Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving two vehicles.

Police say both vehicles were traveling east on I-44 around 4:30 p.m. when an SUV was changing lanes and struck a car in the lane it was trying to move into.

No one was injured, though the SUV driver was cited for careless driving.

