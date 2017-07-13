Inmates escape from southwest Missouri jail

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two men have escaped through an air conditioning duct at a southwest Missouri jail.

McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall says the escape was discovered Wednesday night when John Weeks and Christopher Walker weren't at supper for a headcount. Hall says it appears the two were able to get into the duct by removing shower heads. They exited the building through new construction.

Hall says the two may be driving a 2006 silver Dodge Caravan with the possible Oklahoma tag 073-DLV.

Weeks was jailed on a charge of assaulting an officer. Walker has been charged with resisting arrest.

Both are considered dangerous. Anyone who has information or sees the men is urged to call authorities.

