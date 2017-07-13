Altus search warrant results in the recovery of numerous weapons

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus police have recovered several weapons believed to have been used in last weekend’s shootings as well as shootings dating as far back as January.

A search of two homes, one the 600 block of North Willard and the 900 block of George Street, led investigators to numerous weapons including shotguns, rifles, and handguns. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will compare the recovered weapons with shell casings found at crimes scenes.

Altus Police believe an assault rifle was used in the shooting of a fellow officer’s home early Monday morning. Evidence showed that the suspect(s) positioned themselves in a yard across the street and shot into the officer’s home.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the Monday morning shooting on West Commerce. Anthony Arellano, 20, and Cheyenne Quick, 20, were arrested early Tuesday morning and are being held at the Jackson County Jail on charges of Shooting at an Occupied Dwelling. Police anticipate additional arrests and charges being filed against other suspects involved in these shootings.

Anyone with information about these shootings is encouraged to contact Altus / Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580 482-tips (tips). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

