No injuries reported in Texas crude oil pipeline rupture

BASTROP, Texas (AP) - Authorities say nobody has been hurt after a contractor accidentally cut an underground crude oil pipeline in Central Texas and caused about 50,000 gallons (189,265 liters) to spill.

A spokesman with Magellan Midstream Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma, says cleanup has begun at the rural site near Bastrop, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Austin.

Emergency responders ordered a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) area evacuated around the spill location, as a precaution. Nearby Farm-to-Market 20 was closed in both directions.

Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine (hyn) says a contractor working on the Longhorn pipeline system struck a fitting, causing the spill. Heine says the worker was doing maintenance before the accident that leaked about 1,200 barrels of crude.

Heine says the pipeline has been shut off amid efforts to contain the oil.

