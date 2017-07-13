Garth Brooks will be in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Garth Brooks will be performing at the Chesapeake Energy Area this weekend. He is returning to Oklahoma City for the first time in 20 years for four shows.

Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Garth Brooks will take the stage at 7:00 p.m. sharp. There is no opening act.

Fans are advised to pick up will call tickets in advance of the show date. With multiple shows over a two-day period, fans are reminded to double check that their ticket/order confirmation is consistent with the date and time of the concert they are attending.

No commercial or flash photography of any kind is permitted. For quicker entry, patrons are encouraged not to bring bags.

Carpooling is strongly encouraged. Reno Avenue between the Chesapeake Energy Arena and Cox Convention Center will be closed. A parking lot map can be found at http://www.parkingokc.com.

