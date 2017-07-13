Judge rules murder, dismemberment case can go forward - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Judge rules murder, dismemberment case can go forward

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado judge has ruled prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward with a first-degree murder case against a Boulder man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend in Colorado, dismembering her body in Louisiana and putting a suitcase containing her torso in a dumpster in Oklahoma.

The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2tN2gRd ) District Judge Ingrid Bakke also ruled Wednesday that 32-year-old Adam Densmore will remain jailed without bail, pending trial in the February death of 25-year-old Ashley Mead.

Defense attorney Kathryn Herold had argued that if a murder occurred it was a hasty act, not premeditated, and that bail should be set.

During Densmore's preliminary hearing Tuesday and Wednesday, Bakke heard testimony that Mead's blood was found in the apartment Densmore and Mead shared, in his car and on a saw in his parents' shed in Louisiana.

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

