Judge rules murder, dismemberment case can go forward

President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.
Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.
The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest’s Hall of Fame event has begun at the Great Plains Coliseum in Lawton. The nonprofit organization looks to preserve traditional western swing music in Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas. The three day event this weekend will have several musical events, including jam sessions, bands, and dancing. The event showcases Western Swing music from all across the region.
A new season of the hit Oklahoma-based show “The Pioneer Woman” will begin principal photography in mid-July in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. “The Pioneer Woman” is hosted by award-winning blogger and best-selling cookbook author Ree Drummond and is shot on location at her family’s Osage County ranch.
