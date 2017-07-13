Could sports betting be coming to Oklahoma? - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Could sports betting be coming to Oklahoma?

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO)- An upcoming US Supreme Court Case could pave the way for sports betting in Oklahoma and most other states.

The High Court will hear the case to overturn the 25-year-old law this Fall. An Oklahoma House member introduced a bill last legislative session to allow it and other Las Vegas-style gaming, but it didn't go very far.

"It's occurring right now in almost every office in America. It would make more sense to do it in a regulated, secure, safe fashion that then would generate revenue for the state without a tax increase."

The American Gaming Association is watching the case very closely. They say sports betting could generate as much as $600-million for the state.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump, Macron look past differences on Paris climate pact

    Trump, Macron look past differences on Paris climate pact

    Thursday, July 13 2017 2:51 AM EDT2017-07-13 06:51:18 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:04:39 GMT

    President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.

    President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.

  • McConnell reveals new health bill; will his GOP support it?

    McConnell reveals new health bill; will his GOP support it?

    Thursday, July 13 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-07-13 07:41:10 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-07-13 21:03:05 GMT

    Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.

    Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.

  • Western Swing Music Society Hall of Fame Event

    Western Swing Music Society Hall of Fame Event

    Thursday, July 13 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-07-13 20:56:39 GMT

    The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest’s Hall of Fame event has begun at the Great Plains Coliseum in Lawton. The nonprofit organization looks to preserve traditional western swing music in Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas. The three day event this weekend will have several musical events, including jam sessions, bands, and dancing. The event showcases Western Swing music from all across the region.

    The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest’s Hall of Fame event has begun at the Great Plains Coliseum in Lawton. The nonprofit organization looks to preserve traditional western swing music in Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas. The three day event this weekend will have several musical events, including jam sessions, bands, and dancing. The event showcases Western Swing music from all across the region.

    •   
Powered by Frankly