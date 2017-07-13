OK man charged with 4 federal crimes following pipe bomb explosion outside recruiting office

BIXBY, OK (KSWO)- Neighbors are speaking out about the Oklahoma man, now charged with four federal crimes for setting off a pipe bomb outside an Air Force recruiting office.28-year-old Benjamin Roden is being held without bond this morning in Tulsa.

We've learned he once served in the Air Force and as a firefighter in the Air National Guard.

A neighbor says he moved into an apartment next to her a couple of months ago and was always quiet.

“Soon as my back was turned, he would dart back into his apartment," said Kathy. "Then, he would come back out and jump on his motorcycle and leave."

On Sunday, a day before the bombing, investigators say Roden posted about a government vehicle and making up for being without a job for two years.

He has a bond hearing set for tomorrow morning.

