Man enters guilty plea in Valley Brook police officer’s shooting

VALLEY BROOK, OK (KSWO)- A Valley Brook police officer says he's looking forward to moving on after his shooter entered a guilty plea yesterday.

Six months ago, Officer Brian Sutherland pulled Cory Hartsell over for a traffic stop. The man opened fire, striking the main artery in the officer's leg.

Since then, Southerland has had multiple surgeries and persevered through months of physical therapy.

"Sometimes that gets taken for granted, how life can be. you know being able to walk on two feet, then the next step in a wheelchair and having to if you can walk on two feet… I'm glad that the justice system worked… I'm glad all that's behind me and I can move forward now. It's a new chapter now.”

He is back on duty now. He credits his faith, family, and friends for helping him through it all.

Yesterday, Hartsell pleaded guilty to six counts against him and is set to spend 30 years in prison. His charges include trafficking methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

