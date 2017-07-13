Man enters guilty plea in Valley Brook police officer’s shooting - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man enters guilty plea in Valley Brook police officer’s shooting

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Cory Hartsell (Source Oklahoma City Police Department) Cory Hartsell (Source Oklahoma City Police Department)

VALLEY BROOK, OK (KSWO)- A Valley Brook police officer says he's looking forward to moving on after his shooter entered a guilty plea yesterday.

Six months ago, Officer Brian Sutherland pulled Cory Hartsell over for a traffic stop. The man opened fire, striking the main artery in the officer's leg.

Since then, Southerland has had multiple surgeries and persevered through months of physical therapy.

"Sometimes that gets taken for granted, how life can be. you know being able to walk on two feet, then the next step in a wheelchair and having to if you can walk on two feet… I'm glad that the justice system worked… I'm glad all that's behind me and I can move forward now. It's a new chapter now.”

He is back on duty now. He credits his faith, family, and friends for helping him through it all.

Yesterday, Hartsell pleaded guilty to six counts against him and is set to spend 30 years in prison.  His charges include trafficking methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump, Macron look past differences on Paris climate pact

    Trump, Macron look past differences on Paris climate pact

    Thursday, July 13 2017 2:51 AM EDT2017-07-13 06:51:18 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-13 20:55:43 GMT

    President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.

    President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.

  • Western Swing Music Society Hall of Fame Event

    Western Swing Music Society Hall of Fame Event

    Thursday, July 13 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-07-13 20:56:39 GMT

    The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest’s Hall of Fame event has begun at the Great Plains Coliseum in Lawton. The nonprofit organization looks to preserve traditional western swing music in Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas. The three day event this weekend will have several musical events, including jam sessions, bands, and dancing. The event showcases Western Swing music from all across the region.

    The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest’s Hall of Fame event has begun at the Great Plains Coliseum in Lawton. The nonprofit organization looks to preserve traditional western swing music in Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas. The three day event this weekend will have several musical events, including jam sessions, bands, and dancing. The event showcases Western Swing music from all across the region.

  • McConnell reveals new health bill; will his GOP support it?

    McConnell reveals new health bill; will his GOP support it?

    Thursday, July 13 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-07-13 07:41:10 GMT
    Thursday, July 13 2017 4:53 PM EDT2017-07-13 20:53:30 GMT

    Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.

    Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly