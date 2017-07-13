OK murder-for-hire tipster speaks out

PONCA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A woman who tipped off authorities to a murder-for-hire plot by a Ponca City resident is speaking out after the suspect was released from jail.

We first brought you this story last week when the woman was arrested for attempting to hire someone to kill her ex-husband in Israel. Now, the suspect in the case is on house arrest because she is 18-weeks pregnant and has no previous criminal history.

The tipster says authorities are making sure the suspect cannot get to her.

"They put like a geo-fence around my house and place of work, so she's not supposed to come close to those areas,” said Tinsley Keefe.

That tipster says she responded to Craigslist ad for an acting job. When she met up with the suspect, the woman asked her to use the poison ricin to kill her ex-husband in Israel.

The suspect's preliminary hearing in her case has been waived.

