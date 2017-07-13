Missing man’s body allegedly found in a well - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Missing man's body allegedly found in a well

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A body, believed to be that of a man recently reported missing from the Broken Bow area, has been recovered in McCurtain County.

Harold Jones, 41, was reported missing by his sister July 5th. He was last seen June 29th.

On July 8th, police in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, made a traffic stop involving Jones’ missing vehicle. The driver told officers he bought the truck in Clarksville, Texas. Oklahoma investigators were able to locate persons with details which have led to what is presumed to be Jones’ body.

Currently, OSBI special agents, sheriff’s deputies, and Broken Bow Fire Department personnel are working to recover the body from an old well, located off of Highway 3 on Church Street about 15 miles north of Idabel.

Authorities are working to identify suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has information on this case, please call the OSBI Hotline at 1-800-522-8017.

