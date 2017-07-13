New Season of “The Pioneer Woman” will be filmed in Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New Season of “The Pioneer Woman” will be filmed in Oklahoma

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OSAGE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A new season of the hit Oklahoma-based show “The Pioneer Woman” will begin principal photography in mid-July in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

“The Pioneer Woman” is hosted by award-winning blogger and best-selling cookbook author Ree Drummond and is shot on location at her family’s Osage County ranch. “The Pioneer Woman” serves up real-life stories of people living and ranching in Oklahoma and delicious recipes that range from cowboy favorites to fast family meals and big spreads for easy entertaining.

“We are thrilled to be the production company behind ‘The Pioneer Woman’. Ree is fantastic and filming in Oklahoma has been a real joy for the entire production team working on the show,” said Carl Green of Pacific Productions. “Over several seasons we have been able to reflect the great stories and real-life action of life on a ranch in Oklahoma and the historically rich surrounding areas and community as well as showcase Ree’s wonderful recipes and accessible style of cooking, meal-planning, and casual entertaining. ‘The Pioneer Woman’ is a huge success around the world and we are honored to make a program that showcases the very best of what Oklahoma has to offer. “

    Thursday, July 13 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-07-13 20:56:39 GMT

    The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest’s Hall of Fame event has begun at the Great Plains Coliseum in Lawton. The nonprofit organization looks to preserve traditional western swing music in Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas. The three day event this weekend will have several musical events, including jam sessions, bands, and dancing. The event showcases Western Swing music from all across the region.

