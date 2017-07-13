New Season of “The Pioneer Woman” will be filmed in Oklahoma

OSAGE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A new season of the hit Oklahoma-based show “The Pioneer Woman” will begin principal photography in mid-July in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

“The Pioneer Woman” is hosted by award-winning blogger and best-selling cookbook author Ree Drummond and is shot on location at her family’s Osage County ranch. “The Pioneer Woman” serves up real-life stories of people living and ranching in Oklahoma and delicious recipes that range from cowboy favorites to fast family meals and big spreads for easy entertaining.

“We are thrilled to be the production company behind ‘The Pioneer Woman’. Ree is fantastic and filming in Oklahoma has been a real joy for the entire production team working on the show,” said Carl Green of Pacific Productions. “Over several seasons we have been able to reflect the great stories and real-life action of life on a ranch in Oklahoma and the historically rich surrounding areas and community as well as showcase Ree’s wonderful recipes and accessible style of cooking, meal-planning, and casual entertaining. ‘The Pioneer Woman’ is a huge success around the world and we are honored to make a program that showcases the very best of what Oklahoma has to offer. “