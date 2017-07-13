Western Swing Music Society Hall of Fame Event

President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.
President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.
Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.
Since Democrats uniformly oppose the effort, McConnell needs the votes of 50 of the 52 GOP senators to prevail.
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.
In the face of unanimous Democratic opposition, the health care bill will crash if just three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it.
DUNCAN,OK (KSWO)- Duncan law enforcement officials added some new improvements to the lake, that'll make it much easier the next time you're looking to fish, boat or hunt.
DUNCAN,OK (KSWO)- Duncan law enforcement officials added some new improvements to the lake, that'll make it much easier the next time you're looking to fish, boat or hunt.
For incoming freshman the first day of school can be a little nerve-racking, but teachers and student mentors at Eisenhower High School are making sure the transition from middle school is a smooth one through their "Ignition Mentoring Program."
For incoming freshman the first day of school can be a little nerve-racking, but teachers and student mentors at Eisenhower High School are making sure the transition from middle school is a smooth one through their "Ignition Mentoring Program."