Western Swing Music Society Hall of Fame Event

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest’s Hall of Fame event has begun at the Great Plains Coliseum in Lawton. The nonprofit organization looks to preserve traditional western swing music in Oklahoma, Missouri, and Texas.

The three-day event this weekend will have several musical events, including jam sessions, bands, and dancing. The event showcases Western Swing music from all across the region. The big event on July 13 will induct several musicians, singers, and music promoters into their hall of fame.

The event is open to the public and costs $5 for members, $10 for non-members. All money raised goes back to the society, which in addition to their events, offers scholarships for young musicians. Tune in 7news at 4:00 p.m. July 14 for a live, in-studio interview with society members.

