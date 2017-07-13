President Trump nominates Oklahoman for federal judge post - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

President Trump nominates Oklahoman for federal judge post

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - President Donald Trump plans to nominate an Oklahoma judge to a position as a federal judge.

The White House announced Thursday that Trump will nominate U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Barnes Goodwin to fill a position on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Goodwin has served as a magistrate judge in Oklahoma's western district for the past four years and presides over initial proceedings in felony cases as well as overseeing civil and misdemeanor cases.

Republican U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford both praised Goodwin as "qualified" and as "fair and ethical."

The nomination must be approved by the U.S. Senate.

Goodwin is one of 11 people the president announced he will nominate to federal judgeships nationwide.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

