Annual rodeo kicks off in Walters - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Annual rodeo kicks off in Walters

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - The 55th Annual Walters Rodeo kicked off in the Max Phillips Arena, drawing in crowds from all over the area.

Hundreds came out to watch the events, which included bull riding, team roping and barrel racing.

Walters Round Up Club President Casey Glenn said that in addition to the traditional rodeo events had other unique things to bring people out.

"The trailer loading, the pony express, and the adult calf scramble, he said. Those are real exciting for all the fans."

But he said bull riding is the biggest attraction.

Many rodeo attendees, like Maisey Bettey, said going to the rodeo and cheering on the contestants was a family tradition.

"I like to enjoy the family events that we have going on, along with the parade, and I like to watch all of it, she said.

That sentiment was also true for Glenn, who said the rodeo was very special to him.

"I don't think I've missed a rodeo since I've been born to tell you the truth, he said.

He said going to the rodeo is something he looks forward to every year.

"It's something my dad has been a part of, my grandpa has been apart of and it's just carried on from generation to generation, Glenn said.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump, Macron look past differences on Paris climate pact

    Trump, Macron look past differences on Paris climate pact

    Thursday, July 13 2017 2:51 AM EDT2017-07-13 06:51:18 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 2:52 AM EDT2017-07-14 06:52:04 GMT

    President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.

    President Donald Trump arrived in Paris Thursday hoping to convince wary European allies that the door to working closely with his administration is not closed, despite diverging policy views on a number of key issues.

  • Judge expands list of relatives exempted from travel ban

    Judge expands list of relatives exempted from travel ban

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-14 04:21:18 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 2:59 AM EDT2017-07-14 06:59:43 GMT
    A federal judge in Hawaii is expanding the Trump administration's list of family relationship rpeople seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries need in order to avoid a travel ban.
    A federal judge in Hawaii is expanding the Trump administration's list of family relationship rpeople seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries need in order to avoid a travel ban.

  • Trump: Son's Russia meeting 'standard campaign practice'

    Trump: Son's Russia meeting 'standard campaign practice'

    Thursday, July 13 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-07-13 15:51:47 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 2:45 AM EDT2017-07-14 06:45:26 GMT

    The Justice Department has released a heavily blacked out page from Attorney General Jeff Sessions' security clearance application.

    The Justice Department has released a heavily blacked out page from Attorney General Jeff Sessions' security clearance application.

    •   
Powered by Frankly