Annual rodeo kicks off in Walters

WALTERS, OK (KSWO) - The 55th Annual Walters Rodeo kicked off in the Max Phillips Arena, drawing in crowds from all over the area.

Hundreds came out to watch the events, which included bull riding, team roping and barrel racing.

Walters Round Up Club President Casey Glenn said that in addition to the traditional rodeo events had other unique things to bring people out.



"The trailer loading, the pony express, and the adult calf scramble,” he said. “Those are real exciting for all the fans."



But he said bull riding is the biggest attraction.



Many rodeo attendees, like Maisey Bettey, said going to the rodeo and cheering on the contestants was a family tradition.



"I like to enjoy the family events that we have going on, along with the parade, and I like to watch all of it,” she said.



That sentiment was also true for Glenn, who said the rodeo was very special to him.



"I don't think I've missed a rodeo since I've been born to tell you the truth,” he said.



He said going to the rodeo is something he looks forward to every year.



"It's something my dad has been a part of, my grandpa has been apart of and it's just carried on from generation to generation,” Glenn said.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.