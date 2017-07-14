Ancient artifacts found at Oklahoma construction site

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Officials say ancient artifacts discovered at an Oklahoma Department of Transportation construction site will be sent to the Sam Noble Museum in Norman.

Oklahoma City television station KOKH reports (http://bit.ly/2ta8Brw ) that crews preparing for a bridge replacement project in east central Oklahoma found the artifacts several years ago. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, workers found large fire pits and obsidian rock that isn't local to Oklahoma.

Scott Sundermeyer is program director for ODOT's cultural resources program. He says the artifacts may be from Wichitan-affiliated tribes and are about 3,000 to 4,000 years old.

He says the last of the artifacts was removed from the site late last year, and that the construction project won't be delayed.

