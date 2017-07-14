Two more people have been arrested in connection to Altus shooti - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Two more people have been arrested in connection to Altus shootings

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
John Peck John Peck
Leslie Thomas Leslie Thomas

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Two more people have been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shootings in Altus. Leslie Thomas, 23, and John Peck, 23, were taken into custody at 11:30 p.m. yesterday.

Both men face charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Thomas had an outstanding Jackson County warrant for Motion to Revoke a Suspended Sentence that was unrelated to the shootings.

Altus Police believe Peck and Thomas are responsible for shooting an officer’s home early July 3rd. Both men are being held at the Jackson County Jail until their initial appearance in Jackson County District Court.

“I’m extremely proud of every member of the Altus police department but especially the patrol officers and detectives of the Altus police department for their dedication, diligence, and commitment to our citizens and community. The arrest of these violent suspects is a direct result of the efforts of everyone involved,” said Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy.

Four people have now been arrested in connection to the city’s most recent shootings. There were at least 25 US Marshals in Altus assisting with this case yesterday. 

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump, administration press Republicans to back health bill

    Trump, administration press Republicans to back health bill

    Friday, July 14 2017 3:21 AM EDT2017-07-14 07:21:37 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-07-14 18:14:18 GMT

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.

  • 2 charged in killings of missing Pennsylvania men

    2 charged in killings of missing Pennsylvania men

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-14 05:31:34 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 2:21 PM EDT2017-07-14 18:21:55 GMT

    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

  • White House posts comments, personal info of voting fraud panel commenters

    White House posts comments, personal info of voting fraud panel commenters

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:26:23 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-07-14 18:14:30 GMT

    The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.

    The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.

    •   
Powered by Frankly