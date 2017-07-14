Two more people have been arrested in connection to Altus shootings

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Two more people have been arrested in connection with last weekend’s shootings in Altus. Leslie Thomas, 23, and John Peck, 23, were taken into custody at 11:30 p.m. yesterday.

Both men face charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Thomas had an outstanding Jackson County warrant for Motion to Revoke a Suspended Sentence that was unrelated to the shootings.

Altus Police believe Peck and Thomas are responsible for shooting an officer’s home early July 3rd. Both men are being held at the Jackson County Jail until their initial appearance in Jackson County District Court.

“I’m extremely proud of every member of the Altus police department but especially the patrol officers and detectives of the Altus police department for their dedication, diligence, and commitment to our citizens and community. The arrest of these violent suspects is a direct result of the efforts of everyone involved,” said Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy.

Four people have now been arrested in connection to the city’s most recent shootings. There were at least 25 US Marshals in Altus assisting with this case yesterday.

