More on the man who died in OKC officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- This morning we're learning more about a man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City.

Dorsey Taulbee, Junior, was shot and killed Wednesday after he allegedly opened fire on officers trying to serve an arrest warrant. According to a police report, on June 16th, he fired shots at southbound traffic on I-35, after an argument with someone on a nearby service road.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, says her son was asleep in the backseat when one of his bullets landed inches away from the boy.

"He just turned around and he started shooting. And it's like I seen it in slow motion. I seen him pull out the gun. I seen him shooting it. And I just kind of braced my steering wheel and smashed my gas."

The seven officers involved in the shooting Wednesday are now on paid administrative leave.

