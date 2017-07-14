DA rules officer-involved shooting in Sallisaw was justified

Former NFL player Kevin Michael Sampson has been released on bond after he was arrested with more than one pound of marijuana and a stolen shotgun in Oklahoma.
Former NFL player Kevin Michael Sampson has been released on bond after he was arrested with more than one pound of marijuana and a stolen shotgun in Oklahoma.
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.
The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.
The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.