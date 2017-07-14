DA rules officer-involved shooting in Sallisaw was justified

SALLISAW, OK (KSWO)- A district attorney says an Oklahoma sheriff and his chief deputy were justified when they shot and killed a man inside a McDonald's earlier this month.

They were looking for him because he was a suspect in an assault and battery in Fort Smith. The Sequoyah County Sheriff tracked him to a McDonald's in Sallisaw--about 30 miles to the west.

As he and his chief deputy were trying to arrest the man, they say he pulled out a gun underneath the table and tried to shoot them... even firing one round before he was shot and killed.

In a statement, Sheriff Larry Lane says even though he knows he did his job correctly, he "truly feels sorry for the family's loss and will continue to keep their family in our thoughts and prayers."

The sheriff says he realizes the man suffered from mental health issues and drug use, but he says: "I am 100-percent positive that on that day, his intent was to shoot Chief Deputy House and me, and I know this not only by his actions but by his own words."

Lane says it's the first time he's had to take someone's life in his 27-year law enforcement career.

