Tulsa officer Betty Shelby tired of ‘pushing paper,’ resigns

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Tulsa Police officer Betty Shelby has officially resigned from the force. Her attorney made the announcement this morning.

She says Shelby was tired of being assigned to desk work, doing nothing but quote, 'pushing paper'.

Shelby returned to the force in May, after a jury acquitted her in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher. Crutcher was killed during a traffic stop back in September.

Shelby's attorney did not say what her client plans to do now.

