Tulsa officer Betty Shelby tired of ‘pushing paper,’ resigns - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tulsa officer Betty Shelby tired of ‘pushing paper,’ resigns

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Tulsa Police officer Betty Shelby has officially resigned from the force. Her attorney made the announcement this morning.

She says Shelby was tired of being assigned to desk work, doing nothing but quote, 'pushing paper'.

Shelby returned to the force in May, after a jury acquitted her in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher.  Crutcher was killed during a traffic stop back in September.

Shelby's attorney did not say what her client plans to do now.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • White House posts comments, personal info of voting fraud panel commenters

    White House posts comments, personal info of voting fraud panel commenters

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-07-14 17:26:23 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-07-14 18:14:30 GMT

    The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.

    The White House posted a more than 100 page pdf of emails commenting on the beleaguered voting commission - in their entirety, without redacting their email addresses.

  • 2 charged in killings of missing Pennsylvania men

    2 charged in killings of missing Pennsylvania men

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-14 05:31:34 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-07-14 18:14:30 GMT

    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

  • Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

    Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-07-14 13:51:59 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 2:14 PM EDT2017-07-14 18:14:22 GMT

    A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.

    A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.

    •   
Powered by Frankly