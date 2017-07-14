Manslaughter charge filed in Oklahoma fireworks stand death

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 15-year-old boy who police say was shot after an attempted theft at a Tulsa fireworks stand on July Fourth.

Court records show charges were filed Friday against 32-year-old Johnny Mize Jr., whose father owned the fireworks stand. Prosecutors accuse Mize of fatally shooting 15-year-old Jake Ulrich.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says Mize was arrested Friday morning, and bond was set at $50,000. Court records do not indicate whether Mize is represented by an attorney.

Authorities say the teenager was fatally shot after he and his adult cousin allegedly tried to steal fireworks from the stand on Independence Day.

