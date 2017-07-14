Manslaughter charge filed in Oklahoma fireworks stand death - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Manslaughter charge filed in Oklahoma fireworks stand death

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 15-year-old boy who police say was shot after an attempted theft at a Tulsa fireworks stand on July Fourth.

Court records show charges were filed Friday against 32-year-old Johnny Mize Jr., whose father owned the fireworks stand. Prosecutors accuse Mize of fatally shooting 15-year-old Jake Ulrich.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says Mize was arrested Friday morning, and bond was set at $50,000. Court records do not indicate whether Mize is represented by an attorney.

Authorities say the teenager was fatally shot after he and his adult cousin allegedly tried to steal fireworks from the stand on Independence Day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • 2 charged in killings of missing Pennsylvania men

    2 charged in killings of missing Pennsylvania men

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-14 05:31:34 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-07-14 18:22:57 GMT

    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

  • Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

    Russian-American lobbyist says he was in Trump son's meeting

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-07-14 13:51:59 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-07-14 18:22:44 GMT

    A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.

    A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.

  • Trump, administration press Republicans to back health bill

    Trump, administration press Republicans to back health bill

    Friday, July 14 2017 3:21 AM EDT2017-07-14 07:21:37 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 2:22 PM EDT2017-07-14 18:22:08 GMT

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.

    •   
Powered by Frankly