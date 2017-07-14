Ex NFL player Sampson arrested on pot charge in Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Ex NFL player Sampson arrested on pot charge in Oklahoma

EL RENO, Okla. (AP) - Former NFL player Kevin Michael Sampson has been released on bond after he was arrested with more than one pound of marijuana and a stolen shotgun in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoman reports (http://bit.ly/2tTHZYR ) that the 36-year-old Sampson was arrested Monday in El Reno, about 30 miles (46 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City. A police report says officers found 21 large clear plastic bags containing marijuana in the trunk of Sampson's car as well as a shotgun stolen in Missouri and digital scales.

Sampson played three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as an offensive tackle from 2004 to 2006.

Officials say Sampson posted bond Tuesday on complaints of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and knowingly concealing stolen property. Online court records don't indicate whether he is represented by an attorney.

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

