Jump into History with the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team's Op - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Jump into History with the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team's Open Hangar Day!

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
FREDERICK, OK (KSWO)- The WWII Airborne Demonstration Team's Summer 2017 Jump School will be hosting an Open Hangar Day on July 22nd from 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Open Hangar Day will be held at the historic Frederick Army Air Field, at the Frederick Municipal Airport.

The event is free and open to the public. The World War II Airborne Demonstration Team extends a special invitation to all Veterans of World War II to attend. There will be 1940s-style military parachute jump demonstrations, historic military displays and vehicles. Military displays and memorabilia will be presented by various vendors and historians. The WWII Airborne Demonstration Team will be dressed in WWII uniforms and attire. Instructors and students from the jump school will be on hand to show off their equipment, take pictures and answer questions about the Team. If you wish to take part in the Airborne Experience, for a special membership fee, you will be able to ride in the C-47, "Boogie Baby", while it is dropping paratroopers.

The Demonstration jumps are planned for the beginning of the day on Saturday. Plan to be on site by 8:00 a.m. Frederick's Masonic Lodge #249 will be holding a barbecue cook-off and selling sandwiches and drinks.

For more details or information on any of these events, including directions, contact Laura Goodwin, at 469-855-5685.

