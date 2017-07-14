Bill Filed to Close Sex Offender Loophole

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– Newly filed legislation, House Bill 1124, seeks to close a loophole in Oklahoma statutes that allow sex offenders to live next door or near their victim. If the legislation is passed, an offender would not be allowed within 1,000 feet a victim’s residence.

“You should feel absolutely safe in your own home,” said Rep. Kyle Hilbert. “A town can have multiple schools, parks, and daycares, but normally, the offender’s victim only has one home. It is not too much to expect an offender to stay 1,000 feet away from one location.”

Earlier this year, Harold English moved next door to his victim. Since that time, it has been discovered that 45 of the 50 states have this same loophole.

“Danyelle’s courage and commitment will make sure that another Oklahoman doesn’t have to experience what she has had to during this ordeal,” Sen. James Leewright said. “Not only has Danyelle made Oklahomans safer, but as word spreads, we expect the remaining states to follow suit and make all Americans safer.”

The legislation is set to be heard next session.

“I look forward to getting this piece of legislation in and passed out of my committee in the first week,” said Rep. Scott Biggs, R-Chickasha. “Stepping up and protecting victims is something every legislator should be doing at the Capitol. At the very beginning of our 2018 session, we will have a chance to protect our victims, to change our state for the better. I’m proud to work with my colleagues on this legislation, and I am extremely proud of Danyelle for the courage she has showed."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.