Bill Filed to Close Sex Offender Loophole - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Bill Filed to Close Sex Offender Loophole

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Source RNN Source RNN

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– Newly filed legislation, House Bill 1124, seeks to close a loophole in Oklahoma statutes that allow sex offenders to live next door or near their victim. If the legislation is passed, an offender would not be allowed within 1,000 feet a victim’s residence.

 “You should feel absolutely safe in your own home,” said Rep. Kyle Hilbert.  “A town can have multiple schools, parks, and daycares, but normally, the offender’s victim only has one home. It is not too much to expect an offender to stay 1,000 feet away from one location.”  

Earlier this year, Harold English moved next door to his victim. Since that time, it has been discovered that 45 of the 50 states have this same loophole.

“Danyelle’s courage and commitment will make sure that another Oklahoman doesn’t have to experience what she has had to during this ordeal,” Sen. James Leewright said. “Not only has Danyelle made Oklahomans safer, but as word spreads, we expect the remaining states to follow suit and make all Americans safer.”

 The legislation is set to be heard next session.

“I look forward to getting this piece of legislation in and passed out of my committee in the first week,” said Rep. Scott Biggs, R-Chickasha. “Stepping up and protecting victims is something every legislator should be doing at the Capitol. At the very beginning of our 2018 session, we will have a chance to protect our victims, to change our state for the better. I’m proud to work with my colleagues on this legislation, and I am extremely proud of Danyelle for the courage she has showed."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police reveal grisly confession in 4 Pennsylvania slayings

    Police reveal grisly confession in 4 Pennsylvania slayings

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-14 05:31:34 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:23:00 GMT

    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

  • Russian-American lobbyist joined Trump's son's meeting, too

    Russian-American lobbyist joined Trump's son's meeting, too

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-07-14 13:51:59 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:22:21 GMT

    A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.

    A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.

  • Bastille Day: Macron vows merciless fight against terror

    Bastille Day: Macron vows merciless fight against terror

    Friday, July 14 2017 3:32 AM EDT2017-07-14 07:32:40 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:14:03 GMT

    Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the...

    Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

    •   
Powered by Frankly