Doctor accused in overdose deaths appears for arraignment, detention hearing

SHERMAN, TX (KXII) – A doctor accused of overprescribing pain medicine that resulted in 7 deaths appeared in federal court today for an arraignment and detention hearing.

Howard Gregg Diamond, 56, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, health care fraud and aiding and abetting and money laundering and aiding and abetting.

Court documents claim Diamond conspired with others to write prescriptions for substances (i.e. hydrocodone, oxymorphone, methadone, fentanyl, morphine, oxycodone, alprazolam, and zolpidem) without a legitimate medical purpose in the two-pain management center he operates.

From 2012 to 2016, 7 overdose deaths allegedly have resulted. Those deaths occurred in Sulphur Springs, Texas; Ardmore, OK; McKinney, Texas; Idabel, OK; Yukon, OK; Abilene, Texas; and Hugo, OK.

Diamond faces up to life in federal prison.

Information provided by KXII.