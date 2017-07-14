Doctor accused in overdose deaths appears for arraignment, deten - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Doctor accused in overdose deaths appears for arraignment, detention hearing

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KXII) (Source KXII)

SHERMAN, TX (KXII) – A doctor accused of overprescribing pain medicine that resulted in 7 deaths appeared in federal court today for an arraignment and detention hearing.

Howard Gregg Diamond, 56, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, health care fraud and aiding and abetting and money laundering and aiding and abetting.

Court documents claim Diamond conspired with others to write prescriptions for substances (i.e. hydrocodone, oxymorphone, methadone, fentanyl, morphine, oxycodone, alprazolam, and zolpidem) without a legitimate medical purpose in the two-pain management center he operates.

From 2012 to 2016, 7 overdose deaths allegedly have resulted. Those deaths occurred in Sulphur Springs, Texas; Ardmore, OK; McKinney, Texas; Idabel, OK; Yukon, OK; Abilene, Texas; and Hugo, OK.

Diamond faces up to life in federal prison.

Information provided by KXII. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police reveal grisly confession in 4 Pennsylvania slayings

    Police reveal grisly confession in 4 Pennsylvania slayings

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-14 05:31:34 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:23:00 GMT

    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

  • Russian-American lobbyist joined Trump's son's meeting, too

    Russian-American lobbyist joined Trump's son's meeting, too

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-07-14 13:51:59 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:22:21 GMT

    A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.

    A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.

  • Bastille Day: Macron vows merciless fight against terror

    Bastille Day: Macron vows merciless fight against terror

    Friday, July 14 2017 3:32 AM EDT2017-07-14 07:32:40 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:14:03 GMT

    Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the...

    Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

    •   
Powered by Frankly