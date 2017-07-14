Chickasha PD hold press conference about missing mom, kids - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Chickasha PD hold press conference about missing mom, kids

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- The Chickasha Police Department held a press conference earlier today to update the public on the woman and her three kids that are still missing.

Destiny Coursaut and her three daughters-- Melainey, Anastachiah, and Izzabella--have been missing since July 3rd. Officer say they have received several leads but none of them have panned out so far.

According to officers the children's father was supposed to pick them up that day but could not find them. The next day, he entered her apartment and found it in disarray.

That father spoke earlier today on how much he misses his daughters.

“It’s quiet… It’s really, really quiet, you know. It’s when you got 3 or 4 kids running around the house all the time you know they throw their toys around and it gets messy. You come home and you use to complain about the toys being all over the place but now you can come home it’s just sad because they have been in the same spot for a while now,”

Officer do not believe Coursaut or the girls are in danger but they are asking the public for any information on their whereabouts. If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 405-224-TIPS.

