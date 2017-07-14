Remains from burned vehicle identified as 86-year-old man - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Remains from burned vehicle identified as 86-year-old man

CORDELL, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigation says badly burned human remains discovered in a vehicle in western Oklahoma have been identified as those of an 86-year-old man.

Investigators said Friday that the remains of Billy Wayne Wilson of Clinton were discovered in a burned vehicle on March 3 in Washita County. The remains were identified by DNA analysts at the OSBI Forensic Science Laboratory.

Wilson's remains were found inside his burned vehicle along a county road in a rural area about 100 miles west (161 kilometers) of Oklahoma City. The OSBI says the cause of Wilson's death is suspicious and the Office of the State Medical Examiner is working to determine how Wilson died.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

