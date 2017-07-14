Business owners are invited to the Lawton Employer Council July - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Business owners are invited to the Lawton Employer Council July 18th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The quarterly Lawton Employer Council meeting is next week. This meeting's topic will be Occupation Safety and Health Administration: "Expecting the Unexpected."

James Taylor, the Program Manager for Workforce Oklahoma, says that it is important for employers to attend this presentation.

"It's important for employers to come because this provides them with OSHA information that will help them deal with issues in their business relevant to their employees, assisting them with regards to safety in the workplace, what to do when certain situations occur, how to prepare yourself for the future."

The meeting will take place July 18th at the Hilton Garden Inn. It will start at 8:30 a.m. and go until 10:00. The event is free. Just show up ready to learn.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Police reveal grisly confession in 4 Pennsylvania slayings

    Police reveal grisly confession in 4 Pennsylvania slayings

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-14 05:31:34 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:23:00 GMT

    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

    A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

  • Russian-American lobbyist joined Trump's son's meeting, too

    Russian-American lobbyist joined Trump's son's meeting, too

    Friday, July 14 2017 9:51 AM EDT2017-07-14 13:51:59 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:22:21 GMT

    A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.

    A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.

  • Bastille Day: Macron vows merciless fight against terror

    Bastille Day: Macron vows merciless fight against terror

    Friday, July 14 2017 3:32 AM EDT2017-07-14 07:32:40 GMT
    Friday, July 14 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-07-14 22:14:03 GMT

    Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the...

    Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

    •   
Powered by Frankly