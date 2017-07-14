Business owners are invited to the Lawton Employer Council July 18th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The quarterly Lawton Employer Council meeting is next week. This meeting's topic will be Occupation Safety and Health Administration: "Expecting the Unexpected."

James Taylor, the Program Manager for Workforce Oklahoma, says that it is important for employers to attend this presentation.

"It's important for employers to come because this provides them with OSHA information that will help them deal with issues in their business relevant to their employees, assisting them with regards to safety in the workplace, what to do when certain situations occur, how to prepare yourself for the future."

The meeting will take place July 18th at the Hilton Garden Inn. It will start at 8:30 a.m. and go until 10:00. The event is free. Just show up ready to learn.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.