Business owners are invited to the Lawton Employer Council July 18th

A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.
A Russian-American lobbyist says he attended a June 2016 meeting with President Donald Trump's son that was billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican campaign.
Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the...
Paris has tightened security before its annual Bastille Day parade, which this year is being opened by American troops with President Donald Trump as the guest of honor to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Friends and family celebrated the life of a mother of five who died in a tragic accident July 4.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Friends and family celebrated the life of a mother of five who died in a tragic accident July 4.