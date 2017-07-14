Friends and family mourn loss of mother of five

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Friends and family celebrated the life of a mother of five who died in a tragic accident July 4.



Andrea Robertson was hit by a trash truck while on her way to work on Southwest 52nd and G Avenue.



"That's who Andrea was,” said Patti Rodgers, friend. “Just a mother and a friend. And I miss her."



Rodgers was one of the first people police contacted after Andrea passed.



She said she still remembers that day vividly.



"I was just devastated because I was not expecting it,” said Rodgers. “I thought she was at work."



And although that nightmare still plays in Rodger's mind, on Friday Andrea's family and friends chose to focus on the good memories they have about her values and hard work.



"She loved those babies,” said Rodgers. “She was trying to make a better life for those babies."



Also comforting the children in their time of need.



"To let the children know it's okay,” said Rodgers. “Mommy may be in heaven but it's okay to grieve your mother and to let the children know momma was loved."



Rodgers said the celebration included releasing balloons, sharing stories and giving Andrea's children keepsakes to remember their mother.



She said she hopes the ceremony brought closure to family and friends and allowed everyone to reflect on Andrea's life and the lives she's touched.



"And when you start remembering her put a smile on your face,” said Rodgers. “And those memories will never go away. They'll always have them."

Andrea leaves behind five children, a father and brother.

She was 28 years old.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.