Government program helps get Medicine Park PD new car

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Police Department now owns a new police car thanks to a government program that aims to help municipalities acquire more affordable vehicles.

"Our monthly payment on this vehicle is going to be within $20 of what we paid over five years on our last used vehicle we had,” said Medicine Park Police Chief Tom Adrahtas. “Plus, now for the next five years, this vehicle will be on a bumper to bumper warranty, which will save my department a lot of money in our maintenance budget."

Chief Adrahtas said having the new SUV will allow them to better protect the citizens of Medicine Park.

"Even as small of a town as what we are, with myself and the assistant chief having take home cars, we're always on call,” Adrahtas said. “So, when we don't have anybody out or when we have one of our officers out that needs assistance, we're both close when we have take home cars. When we get down to two cars it makes it impossible to do that."

Chief Adrahtas said the department usually has four cars, but that hasn't been the case recently.

"It's going to be really important to have a reliable car. I just lost another car two weeks ago with transmission issues so we're still working on budgeting that to get that fixed. This car will help avoid these types of situations,” Adrahtas said.

In the past, Chief Adrahtas said when they needed a new police car they would purchase one used from another department.

"Most of the time we were getting them from Kansas Highway Patrol,” Adrahtas said. “They're good cars at a reasonable price but the problem is your starting out with a vehicle with 40,000 to 50,000 on it and very limited power train warranty."

Adrahtas said he began looking into the program and found it was too good of a deal to pass up.

"It makes more economical sense,” Adrahtas said. “It's a five-year lease, at the end of the lease we can buy the car for one dollar. With unlimited mileage too."

Chief Adrahtas said the department has a monthly budget for vehicles. After they paid off their last used car a few months ago, the Medicine Park Board of Trustees voted to allow him to use that budget to purchase this new car.

