Flames engulf Chattanooga home

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Source: KSWO

CHATTANOOGA, OK (KSWO)- A house fire in Chattanooga has completely destroyed a home.

The home was on 5th and Washington in Chattanooga. Police say a neighbor came outside around 4:20 p.m., saw the home engulfed and called for help.

We're told the house was empty -- so no one was inside or hurt. Police say the state fire marshal will now investigate. The cause is unknown.

