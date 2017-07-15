Porter Hill VFD holds fundraiser for new equipment

ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- Many community members showed their support for Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department Saturday at the first fundraiser they've held in 10 years.



The department is asking for the community for help to raise money for some much-needed equipment.



Former fireman Earl Byrd said he enjoys supporting the department in any way he can and understands the struggle of keeping equipment updated to better serve the community.



"They lost their respirator masks in a couple structure fires melted on them and they need to replace their equipment,” said Byrd. “And that's what we are here for."



Lieutenant Matthew Torres with the Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department said support from the community will help with the fire department's needs.



"We have some older equipment than most volunteer fire departments have,” said Torres. “So, were trying to get up with the times and try to make it a little safer to where we can respond with better timing."



Byrd said attending an event like this one was a no brainer, especially when it means helping people that help him.



"You may not want to but you may have to call them for assistance on a fire on your home or something,” said Byrd. “It's a good investment."



Amanda Miller was another visitor and friend of the department that came out to show her support.



She said there were different ways people could've donated Saturday to help them get the equipment they need.



"There's face painting, a bake sale going on here and some other little knick knacks that you can do,” said Miller.



Which is what Torres said was their goal of the day—to bridge the gap between the fire department and community.



"We want to be able to have the community get to know us,” said Torres. “And we want to get to know our community. Some of the kids think firefighters are scary when we get all in our gear and we want to show them were not scary were just like them."



All the money raised from the event Saturday will go back to the department to pay for new equipment.

If you would like to donate we've also provided a link to their Go Fund Me Page here.

