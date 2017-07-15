Volunteer fire department in Elgin holds fundraiser for new equipment

Officials say that a sinkhole that swallowed a boat and destroyed two homes in Florida has stopped growing and has not had any recent significant movement.
A Russian-American lobbyist has now confirmed he also was present for a meeting with President Donald Trump's son, son-in-law and campaign chairman, another shift in an ongoing story bedeviling the White House.
White House budget office says budget deficit to be larger than expected this year by $99 billion.
With another victory at Wimbledon, Venus Williams can become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title.
ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- Many community members showed their support for Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department Saturday at the first fundraiser they've held in 10 years.
