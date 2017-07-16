Students prepare for high school baseball at MacArthur Baseball camp

Front-running Shanshan Feng rolled in a shot birdie putt on the final hole to take the third-round lead in the U.S. Women's Open.
Surgeons in Phoenix say they removed a nearly 2-inch blood clot from above the left eye of Sen. John McCain.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell releases new health care bill, but he's struggling for GOP votes to pass it.
MacArthur High School is beginning it's second and final week of their summer baseball camp, Monday.
A Russian-American lobbyist has now confirmed he also was present for a meeting with President Donald Trump's son, son-in-law and campaign chairman, another shift in an ongoing story bedeviling the White House.
