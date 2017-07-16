Duncan couple seeks help adopting baby

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A Duncan couple is having a hard time adopting a newborn baby, and is seeking help from the community. Jennifer White and her husband need $30,000 to adopt a domestic newborn. That means an adoption in the United States.

"We can't have children of our own anymore so, this is our best option,” White said.

Jennifer White and her husband have been trying for three years to have a child of their own together.

Unfortunately, that process was ended when medical reasons forced White to have a hysterectomy.

"It hurts to know I can't have our own biological child,” White said.

She said adoption is their new reality. And they want to keep the process close to home, working with an Oklahoma agency that will provide them a birth mother in the state.

“To give our babies here a home,”White said. “A good loving safe home."

However, White said they've encountered trouble finding grants to support the financial part of the adoption.

So, instead they've sought help from family and friends and even creative fundraising like leaving baby bottles at local establishments with a note about their story for people to donate.

"Because every little bit adds up,” White said. “Pennies add up to dollars so, it doesn't really matter. It's just whatever you're willing to give or whatever you can give."

White said although the community's support is their only hope for now, she's optimistic their family will receive a new blessing.

"I know if we find a child through adoption and the child is ours that it's meant to be,” said White. “I don't think God will place a child in our arms that what we weren't meant to have."

To donate to White family, you can do so on their Go Fund Me and Adopt Together page.

