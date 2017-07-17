Child drowns at Tom Steed Reservoir

KIOWA COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a four-year-old boy from Altus is dead after drowning at the Tom Steed Reservoir in Kiowa County.

Troopers say the child was in the swimming area on a raft Sunday when wind caught it and took the boy further out in the water.

That's when OHP says he jumped off the raft and went under.

OHP was called to use a side scan sonar to look for the child after he never came back to the surface.

His body was found a little before 7 Sunday night.

No names have been released.

