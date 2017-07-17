Child drowns at Tom Steed Reservoir

A storm unleashed 6-foot-high floodwaters, dark with ash from a summer wildfire, onto unsuspecting family and friends, leaving nine bodies in its wake.
Oscar-winning character actor Martin Landau won three Golden Globes and played a master of disguise in the original Mission: Impossible television series.
The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
Young adults worry that opening the door to bare-bones insurance plans will make the more comprehensive coverage they know now too expensive or even unavailable.
Needles everywhere: What to do and whom to call if you or your children find discarded syringes.
